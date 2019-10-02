Dutch inventor says his ocean cleaning boom is working

In this undated handout photo provided by The Ocean Clean Up, plastic is retained in front of an extended cork line in the Pacific Ocean. A Dutch inventor says that after a series of setbacks his system for catching plastic floating in the Pacific between California and Hawaii is now working. Boyan Slat, a university dropout who founded The Ocean Cleanup nonprofit, announced Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 that the floating boom is skimming up waste ranging in size from a discarded net and a car wheel complete with tire to chips of plastic measuring just 1 millimeter. (The Ocean Cleanup via AP)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch inventor says that after a series of setbacks his system for catching plastic floating in the Pacific between California and Hawaii is now working.

Boyan Slat, a university dropout who founded The Ocean Cleanup nonprofit, announced Wednesday that the floating boom is skimming up waste ranging in size from a discarded net and a car wheel complete with tire to chips of plastic measuring just 1 millimeter.

Slat says the results are promising enough to begin designing a second system to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an area of floating plastic trash twice the size of Texas.

But he sounded a note of caution, saying “if the journey to this point taught us anything it is that it’s definitely not going to be easy.”

