(WHTM) – Empower Brands is recalling hundreds of thousands of juicers due to laceration and ingestion hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“The juicers can rupture during use, striking consumers and posing a laceration hazard,” the CPSC warns, adding that they may also leave small particle shavings in the juice, “posing an ingestion hazard to consumers.”

Empower Brands is recalling around 469,000 of the Power XL Self-Cleaning Juicers, the company announced Thursday.

The recall involves PowerXL models:

Model SHL96 UPC 7-52356-83067-0

Model SHL90-SC UPC 7-52356-83138-7



The model number and UPC codes are printed on the bottom of the model SHL 96 and on the back of the SHL90-SC juicer.

Empower Brands is aware of 261 reported incidents, 47 of which included injuries. Some people had cuts so severe that the required emergency treatment and required stitches. Other consumers sought medical help after ingesting small particles.

The juicers, which were manufactured in China, were sold nationwide at major retailers that include Amazon, BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Kohl’s, Marshall’s, Target, T.J. Maxx and Walmart between September 2020 and August 2022.

Consumers are asked to stop the use of the juicers immediately and to contact Empower Brands to receive a full refund for the items, which sold for between $65 and $100.

In March, Empower Brands recalled roughly 456,000 waffle makers after users reported being burned by expelled pieces of hot waffle stuffing.

Anyone with one of the recalled devices can contact Empower Brands toll-free at (866) 606-2441 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Mondays through Fridays.