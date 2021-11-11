Federal Appeals Court delays release of Trump records concerning Jan. 6 insurrection

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge is questioning Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan was skeptical Thursday, Nov. 4, of attorneys for the former president who asked her to block the handover of documents to a House committee. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Trump.

The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, which was otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The House is seeking Trump’s call logs, draft speeches, and other documents related to Jan. 6, when supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol to try to stop the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.