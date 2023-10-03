(FOX 44) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will be conducting a national test of the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

FEMA says the test will take place at approximately 1:20 p.m. CST on Wednesday, and will help ensure that Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and the Emergency Alert System (EAS) continue to be effective ways to warn the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

All major U.S. wireless providers participate in Wireless Emergency Alerts, and will transmit the national test to their subscribers. If your mobile phone is on and within range of an active cell tower from a participating wireless provider, you should receive the national test. Wireless providers will transmit the national test for 30 minutes, but your phone should only receive it once.

FEMA says there will also be a backup testing date on October 11.

For more information, you can go here.