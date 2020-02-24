Flat Earth daredevil dies in rocket launch

Warning: The video above from Justin Chapman shows the launch and crash that killed Mike Hughes.

Hughes died Saturday when his rocket launched near Barstow, California. That’s about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

As the rocket took off, a parachute ripped off from the aircraft. The rocket races into the sky some distance, but then it peaked and began its descent. It crashed into the ground with nothing to slow its fall.

“Mad Mike” Hughes was 64 years old. He was a firm believer that the earth is flat and hoped to prove it by building a rocket and recording a view of the planet from space.

Back in March 2018, he piloted a rocket almost 1,900 feet into the air before it fell back to earth and made a hard landing.