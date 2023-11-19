TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…spicy chicken sandwich? A new fast-food delivery option is taking flight in the Sunshine State.

A Chick-fil-A location in Brandon, Florida, about 15 miles east of Tampa, now offers drone delivery. The restaurant announced the new feature on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the restaurant partnered with DroneUp to offer the service.

DroneUp, a Virginia-based company that also works with retailers, launched a similar delivery option at select Walmart stores in the Tampa and Orlando areas in December 2022.

The Brandon-Valrico Chick-fil-A posted an Instagram video showing how the service at their restaurant works. First, customers must place an order through the app and select “Chick-fil-A” delivery to ensure their meal arrives by drone. The staff will secure the order onto the drone, which will then fly to the customer’s location to drop off the food.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the drone will only deliver to locations within a 1.2-mile radius for now, Fox Business reported.

This isn’t the first time a Chick-fil-A has used a bit of innovation to serve and deliver food to customers. In May 2022, the company announced that is was testing out autonomous delivery vehicles at select restaurants across the country. A customer also filmed a robot serving food to guests at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, earlier this year.