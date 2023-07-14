TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother was arrested Thursday and accused of slashing several hospital employees with a knife after “violently” removing her 3-day-old child from a neonatal intensive care unit and trying to escape.

Palm Beach County deputies were called to Palms West Hospital on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in response to a stabbing report.

Documents obtained by WFLA.com allege 31-year-old Kendra Greene entered the NICU where her child was located and “violently removed the breathing device from the infant’s mouth, the central line from the infant’s stomach, feeding tube,” and several other life support devices keeping the infant alive.

Moments later, hospital staff issued a “Code pink” alert over the intercom, indicating a child abduction. All available medical staff rushed to the nearest door, per hospital policy, to prevent anyone from leaving the building.

At one point, deputies said Greene allegedly approached an exit blocked by one staff member and swung a large, serrated kitchen knife at them, striking the employee on the right side of her neck.

Deputies said Greene allegedly injured two other employees in a similar manner.

“Fortunately, Kendra dropped off the baby with a family member so the baby was safely transported back to the hospital by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and is currently in stable condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged the same evening.

Greene was arrested an hour later in a canal after crashing her car. She was charged with cruelty towards a child, two counts of aggravated battery, and resisting a law enforcement officer. She was being held without bond.