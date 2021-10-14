Former president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital

Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night.

Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

In a statement sent to FOX 44:

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Ureña added the following joint statement from the medical center Thursday night on his Twitter:

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Sources: Associated Press, NewsNation, KTLA