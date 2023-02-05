(WFLA) — This Valentine’s Day, Cracker Barrel is asking couples to pop the question at their restaurants for a chance to win free food for a year.

According to the restaurant chain’s website, five couples will receive the prize. All they have to do is film themselves getting engaged at any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store location nationwide.

To be eligible for the prize, Cracker Barrel says to upload a publicly-viewable video to Instagram between Feb. 10-16 with a caption explaining why you chose to get engaged at Cracker Barrel.

The chain’s website says to include the following hashtags: #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest, and tag Cracker Barrel’s official Instagram account: @crackerbarrel.

For lovers who aren’t quite ready to tie the knot, Cracker Barrel is also offering a sweet deal for Valentine’s Day: a free dessert with the purchase of two entrees. The promotion is valid for dine-in only, from Feb. 10-14.

You can find more information on Cracker Barrel’s Valentine’s Day offerings on their website.

Valentine’s Day is on Tuesday, Feb. 14.