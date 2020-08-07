Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, former presidential candidate Herman Cain addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington. Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain’s Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta on Friday.

The 11 a.m. service will be live-streamed at hermancaincelebrations.com.

Caindied July 30of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

Cain had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. A statement on his Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was hospitalized July 1.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but his hospitalization came less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump called him “a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good.”

“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”

Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

A longtime Republican, Cain was “a fierce advocate for conservative principles across the board,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted.