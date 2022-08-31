INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is inviting customers to celebrate a major milestone with free cake.

On Thursday, September 1, the company is giving out free mini bundt cakes to the first 250 customers at locations across North America to celebrate its 25th birthday. Each of those recipients will receive an individually packaged Confetti “Bundtlet,” the bakery chain said.

There will also be an online contest offering a grand prize of a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter from Sept. 1–25 by submitting a photo from a past birthday celebration and sharing what winning would mean to them.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free cake on its birthday. (Nothing Bundt Cakes)

Winners will be announced in October.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The bakeries offer four cake sizes in nine flavors, including Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, and Confetti.