(NEXSTAR) – Your gifts will lack any element of surprise if your family members have already seen your Amazon ordering history.

For Amazon shoppers who share their account with a partner, child or other household member, it’s a little bit tough to keep secrets about their Christmas gifts. After all, they only need to click on “Your Orders” to see which Amazon purchases you’ve made during the holiday season.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to keep your Amazon purchases more private from nosy family members, or at least keep them from accidentally spoiling their surprises before Dec. 25.

How to hide your Amazon order history

The easiest way — though not completely foolproof — is to “archive” your orders. Archiving your Amazon purchases does not erase them from your history entirely, but rather moves them to another section where they can’t be accessed quite as easily.

To archive an order from your desktop, sign into your Amazon account and click “Returns and Orders” on the top right. Find the product you wish to archive, and select the “archive order” option, usually located directly below the product image. Then, simply follow the prompt on the pop-up to confirm your choice.

Archiving your orders from a mobile device is a bit trickier. There is currently no option on the Amazon app, but users can still archive orders on a phone or tablet by navigating to Amazon.com from the browser and switching to a desktop version of the site. On the default iPhone browser, this can be accomplished by clicking the “aA” in the search bar and selecting “Request Desktop Website.” On the default Android browser, the option to switch to a desktop version is available in the settings.

If you ever need to access an archived order, you can simply search for the item in the search bar at the top of the “Your Orders” page, or navigate to “Account” and then “archived orders.”

Don’t forget about Alexa

Amazon shoppers who own an Alexa or Echo device should probably take a moment to safeguard against a member of the household overhearing an update about upcoming deliveries. To do this, users must open the Alexa app, select “More,” then “Settings,” and then “Notifications” to turn the feature off.

What about Amazon Household?

Another option (though it may be too late for Christmas 2023) is to set up separate Amazon accounts and link them via Amazon Household, a service which allows Prime members to extend their benefits to other adults and children in the family. Once linked, every member will have their own account and login credentials. Adults are able to “review and approve” their children’s potential purchases, but adult members “cannot see each other’s orders or content as long as they use their own individual accounts,” according to Amazon.

Then again, all of this secrecy is for naught if the recipient prematurely sees a suspicious Amazon package sitting on the porch. In that case, you just may have to get your gifts delivered to an Amazon locker or pick-up point — or just tell your nosy family to mind their own freakin’ business.