Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Coronavirus
Border Report
Fort Hood
Top Stories
In Japanese court, 5 ask N. Korea to pay for their suffering
Top Stories
Taiwan tensions raise fears of US-China conflict in Asia
UN investigator: North Korea kids and elderly risk starving
Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate
Still working from home? 7 in 10 remote workers feeling impact of social isolation
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Forecasts
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
High School
High School Sports
High School Football
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Outstanding Player of the Week
Game of the Week
Big 12
SEC Football
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
NFL
NFL Draft
The Big Game
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
China 2022
Features
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Back To School
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Board
Post a Job
Find a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast
National & World News
Posted:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2021 / 08:33 AM CDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Trending Stories
Teenage girl struck and killed by train in Bellmead
Video
Former Houston police chief being fired in Miami after six months on the job
Video
UPDATE: Manhunt underway for escaped McLennan County inmate
Video
15 men arrested in McLennan County sex sting
Video
Waco man killed in an accident along Hwy 84
Trending now
Teenage girl struck and killed by train in Bellmead
Video
Former Houston police chief being fired in Miami after six months on the job
Video
UPDATE: Manhunt underway for escaped McLennan County inmate
Video
15 men arrested in McLennan County sex sting
Video
Waco man killed in an accident along Hwy 84
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected