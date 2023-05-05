CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Amber Hall and her two kids moved into their new home in Centennial, Colorado, back in April. Hall, 42, is a single mom and says she’s worked her whole life to buy a home.

“It was amazing,” Hall said.

But that quickly changed when Hall made a horrifying discovery: snakes living inside her walls and underneath her home.

“I was unpacking in here and one of my dogs crouched down and started walking over to this corner really slow, so I was like, ‘What is it, buddy?’ I thought maybe it was a spider, whatever. I came over and as I came over I saw the snake slither up the wall,” Hall said. “I started watching and there were more and more and more snakes.”

(Credit: Amber Hall)

Snakes behind drywall, snakes under the patio

Since then she’s found the snakes behind her drywall and underneath her patio. She says she’s spent more than a $1,000 so far on traps and professional help.

“The snake wrangler that caught some snakes for me said the snakes he caught look to be about 2 to 3 years old, so he imagines they’ve been here for a long time and there’s a lot more,” Hall said.

Hall said the listing agent is not cooperating and they didn’t return calls from FOX31 in Denver, either. According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, the buyer could pursue litigation if they can demonstrate damages and proof that the seller had actual knowledge of the condition.

“I just want somebody to be responsible for whatever it takes to get them out,” Hall said.

Until then, Hall said her boxes will remain packed.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know if I can even live here peacefully. I’m petrified.”