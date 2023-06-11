(The Hill) – Northbound Interstate 95 lanes have partially collapsed in Philadelphia after a truck caught fire under the highway, authorities said.

Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet Sunday morning that all lanes of the interstate were closed in both directions due to “fire/road collapse” between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits.

“Other streets closed for the response,” the agency added. “Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes.”

The agency tweeted earlier Sunday that all lanes in the area were closed due to a “large fire.”

“All lanes on 1-95 are shut down in both directions nearing Cottman Avenue exit due to large fire. Smoke is visible. Avoid 1-95 approaching Northeast Philadelphia and expect delays,” the office tweeted.

6ABC News reported that a tanker truck caught fire beneath an I-95 overpass and flames spread to the I-95 lanes above, causing parts of the highway in the Tacony part of northeast Philadelphia to collapse.

NBC 10 reported that the southbound side of the highway was “compromised.”

The Total Traffic and Weather Network of Philadelphia warned that the incident could cause a “large volume” of traffic, advising drivers to take alternate routes.

“The fire has caused major structural damage to the highway, so expect it to be closed for a very long time,” the network tweeted.