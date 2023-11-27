TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that an agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days.

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement comes on the final day of a four day truce between the warring sides.

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war which was set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel planned for later in the day.

Israel said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every ten additional hostages released. Hamas also said it hoped to extend the four-day truce, which came into effect Friday after several weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Israel also said it remained committed to crushing Hamas’ military capabilities and ended its 16-year rule over Gaza after its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel.

Israel said it would resume its operations with “full force” as soon as the current deal expired if Hamas didn’t agree to further hostages releases – with the goal of eliminating the group and freeing the rest of the captives, government spokesperson Eylon Levy told reporters on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said negotiations were still underway over the last planned exchange, without providing further details.

Two Egyptian officials said talks were aimed at extending the cease-fire for another four days, with one saying that both sides agreed in principle. That official added that violence in the occupied West Bank was complicating matters – with Hamas demanding an end to Israeli military raids. Hundreds of Palestinians were arrested and scores killed in clashes with Israeli forces since the war began.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.