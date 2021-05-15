Israeli airstike destroys building that housed Associate Press offices

CORRECTS DATE TO MAY 15 A view of a 11-story building housing AP office and other media in Gaza City is seen moments after Israeli warplanes demolished it, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa).

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – An Israeli airstrike has targeted and destroyed a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press’ offices in the Gaza Strip.

The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.

The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. The strike happened hours after another Israeli air raid on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza City killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children.

The bombardment of the Shati refugee camp was the deadliest single strike so far in the days-old conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.