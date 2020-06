(AP) – The Associated Press is reporting Joe Biden has officially clinched the nomination, reaching the threshold of 1,991 pledged delegates.

This news comes a few days past schedule, as the AP says several states were overwhelmed by the amount of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus, and took extra time to sift through.

They are reporting Biden now has 1,993 delegates- with results still pending in eight U.S. states and three territories.