PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007, releasing 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said in a statement posted on Boardroom, a media company he co-founded. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other “community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.”

The 34-year-old Durant joined the Phoenix Suns in a midseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time Finals MVP paired with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to help the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

They’ll face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the second round on Saturday.

“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” said John Slusher, Nike executive vice president of global marketing. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”