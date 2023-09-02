Palm Beach, Florida (FOX 44/KWKT) — The man who made margaritas and cheeseburgers in paradise fun to sing about passed away Friday evening, according to his personal website.

Viewers of the website were informed that he was surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs in the last moments of his life.

Back in May, Buffett shared with his fans that he had been hospitalized for an unnamed medical issue. He thanked them for their outpouring of support and well wishes.

One year ago, he canceled his tour, citing health issues. Buffett told fans that he needed time to recuperate and heal.

He returned in 2023 for his “Second Wind” tour, which was scheduled to run from March through May, but his hospitalization stopped those plans.

Jimmy Buffett was born on Dec. 25, 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi and spend his childhood in Mobile, Alabama.

He first picked up the guitar while attending university and performed in Bourbon Street clubs in New Orleans. Buffett moved to Nashville after graduation and released his first record, “Down to Earth” in 1970.

Buffett first found success in 1974, when his song, “Come Monday” made it to the Billboard Charts. His most famous song, “Maragaritaville” would come out in 1977 and spent 22 weeks on the Billboard chart.

His career included 27 studio albums, Grammy nominations, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association awards, and a Broadway play. Buffett also appeared in numerous movies and television shows, wrote New York Times bestselling books, and created Margaritaville-themed restaurants and resorts.

Buffett entertained millions of fans, affectionately nicknamed, ‘Parrotheads’ and logged even more miles during endless tours.