LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist appeared in court Tuesday morning, one day after being formally charged with murder and other crimes.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were arraigned in Clark County Justice Court in separate courtrooms. The two are accused of a crime spree that left one man dead and captured nationwide attention.

Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired California police chief, was bicycling on Aug. 14 when he was “intentionally” allegedly hit by the teens in a stolen car, police said. Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the teens stole at least three cars, hit a 72-year-old man on a bicycle, and also hit another car before the fatal hit-and-run crash. Ayala was 17 at the time of the incident.

A video, shot from the front passenger seat, recorded the teens talking and laughing as the vehicle steers toward Probst and hits the bicycle from behind. Probst’s body slams onto the hood and windshield before a final image shows him on the ground next to the curb.

Ayala and Keys are currently being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail and will appear before separate judges to be arraigned on the charges. At that time, they can enter a plea and their attorneys can argue for bail.

Ayala is facing the following charges:

Murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Duty to stop at the scene of a crash

Leaving the scene of a crash

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a burglary too

Keys is facing the following charges:

Murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

Attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

“The behavior exhibited by (the) defendants … is outrageous and cannot be tolerated in this community,” Clark County District Attorney Steve said in a statement.

The teens cannot face the death penalty. Under Nevada law, if they are convicted in adult court of murder committed before they were 18, the most severe sentence they can receive is 20 years to life in state prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.