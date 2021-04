Lowe’s launching its annual Spring Fest event with free curbside gardening.

To get people into gardening, it’s doing a promotion with free Garden-to-Go project kits, and is delivering them curb-side every Thursday in April – though you need to register online.

In Waco, the events for Thursday night and next week are already sold out. You can start signing up April 15th for an upcoming kit and your own tree sapling.