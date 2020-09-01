Man facing charges of enticing Central Texas child for sexual activity sentenced to federal prison on similar charges in Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. / WACO, Texas – A Liberty County, Georgia man facing pending state charges for enticing a child for sexual activity in Waco has been sentenced to federal prison for similar activity in Georgia.

31-year-old Casey Austin Desmuke, of Hinesville, will spend more than twelve years in federal prison for persuading a twelve-year-old child to engage in sexual activity.

Desmuke was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood after pleading guilty to one count of Coercion and Enticement, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Desmuke also must pay $50,000 in restitution – and after completion of his prison term, must serve ten years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

“It is the depth of depravity than for an adult to coerce a pre-teen child for his sexual gratification,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our community’s most vulnerable citizens will be protected from this predator for at least the next dozen years while he’s locked away from society.”

Desmuke was arrested in July 2019 after an investigation determined he communicated with a twelve-year-old and later brought the child to his home to engage in sexual activity. He also faces pending state charges for similar activity that occurred in Waco, Texas in 2010.

“We must diligently pursue any adult who would take advantage of a young child for sex,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “No sentence could ever erase the trauma that scars a child for life. We can only take solace in the fact that Desmuke won’t be able to harm another child for a long time.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marcela C. Mateo and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales.