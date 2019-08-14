Mass Shooting injures several Philadelphia police officers

Authorities say several Philadelphia police officers have been injured in an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.

The FOX station in Philadelphia says someone shot six officers and a seventh was injured in a crash. No word yet on their conditions.

Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting in the Nicetown section of the city but offered no other information.

Video shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting them in the back of a police car.

We will update this report as more information comes in.

