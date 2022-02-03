JOPLIN, Mo. — Shoppers are noticing the price of meat is on the rise.

The increase is being seen at both grocery stores and restaurants.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, pork and beef prices have both increase each quarter since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Local shoppers are concerned about the rises and hope to see a turnaround sooner rather than later.

“I feel like it would be a concern knowing that you know meat’s your main course. Of course, you want it to stay a little bit reasonable — not too high,” said shopper Leilani Tucker.

And while prices may be noticeably higher lately, this is part of a larger trend for most meat products. The USDA said the average annual retail value for beef has gone up over $130 since 2017.