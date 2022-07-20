(NewsNation) — Mega Millions, one of two multi-state lotteries played in the U.S., is the latest to spark jackpot fever in its players, with a drawing Friday for an estimated $630 million, with a cash option of $359.7 million.

There were no winners of the big prize in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70 with a Mega Ball of 25.

The last winner in the game came on April 15, making this 28 drawings without a winner. There were four tickets bought that matched the five regular numbers for a $1 million prize Tuesday bought in North Carolina, Arizona, California and New Hampshire.

In late January, California resident Kristine Wellenstein matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to win $426 million. Her win concluded a sequence that began in October 2021, according to Mega Millions.

While $630 million is no small change, it’s nothing compared to the record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.537 billion won by one ticket in South Carolina in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in Texas and 44 other states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.