(WJW) — Anticipation is building and so is the Mega Millions jackpot.
The jackpot rolled again on Friday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16. The top prize has now soared to $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million.
There were still millions of winners in Friday night’s drawing – a total of 3,428,412 winning tickets at all prize levels. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three of them are worth $3 million each because they included the optional Megaplier, which can increase a non-jackpot prize by 2, 3, 4, or 5 times in participating states. They were sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York.
The remaining Match 5 winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Virginia.
There have been only three lottery jackpots ever won – in any game – at a higher level than next Tuesday’s estimated prize of $790 million. Two were Mega Millions jackpots – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018 and $1.050 billion won in Michigan in 2021.
The current world record lottery prize is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on January 13, 2016.
Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-South Carolina
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-Michigan
|$790 million (est)
|7/26/2022
|?
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-California, Georiga
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-California
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-Indiana
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-New Jersey
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|1-California
|$516 million
|5/21//2021
|1-Pennsylvania
The next drawing is Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. ET.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 apiece.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.