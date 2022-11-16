SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A wrong-way driver plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits who were jogging in Southern California on Wednesday morning, injuring 22 of the recruits, five of them critically.

The victims were training with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at the time, according to officials.

The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and medical units to the scene of the incident at an intersection in South Whittier, near the LASD’s STAR Explore Training Academy.

Five of the recruits were critically injured, four were moderately injured, and 13 others were minorly injured, officials said. Patients were taken to several hospitals, including St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and LAC+USC Medical Center.

Capt. Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department shared a statement Wednesday morning, wishing all of the injured recruits a speedy recovery.

“It is hard to see because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career, and who knows that while you’re training to do that, you’ve put yourself in harm’s way,” said Capt. Kelliher. “So my heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career.”

Aerial footage from Nexstar’s KTLA showed a gray SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, that appeared to have crashed into a pole, suffering major front-end damage. Victims were also seen being attended to by emergency personnel, with some on gurneys and others receiving care at the scene.

“The vehicle’s driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation,” the department said in a press release.

The driver was identified as a 22-year-old man heading the wrong way on the street, according to Kelliher. His injuries were minor.

A motive, and the events leading up the crash, are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.