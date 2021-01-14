NASA introduces Mission to Mars Student Challenge

HOUSTON, Texas – Participants of the Mission to Mars student challenge will receive guided education plans every Thursday with a different theme and set of lessons and activities for students to do in the week ahead.

The themes are as follows:

• Jan. 18-22: Learn About Mars

• Jan. 25-29: Plan Your Mission

• Feb. 1-5: Design Your Spacecraft

• Feb. 8-12: Launch Your Mission

• Feb. 15-19: Land on Mars

Educators can watch Thursday’s live interactive introduction event on YouTube by following the link below. It can be viewed later by going to the mission page on NASA’s website, nasa.gov.

• Jan. 14, 5 p.m. CST – Live Stream for Educators: Introducing the Mission to Mars Challenge

NASA’s next mission to Mars, the Mars 2020 Perseverance Mission, is targeted to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station no earlier than July 20, 2020. It will land in Jezero Crater on the Red Planet on Feruary. 18, 2021.

Perseverance is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars, with a name that embodies NASA’s passion for taking on and overcoming challenges. It will search for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet’s geology and climate, collect carefully selected and documented rock and sediment samples for possible return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon. Perseverance will also ferry a separate technology experiment to the surface of Mars – a helicopter named Ingenuity, the first aircraft to fly in a controlled way on another planet.

The Perseverance rover, built at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, is loaded with scientific instruments, advanced computational capabilities for landing and other new systems. With a chassis about ten feet (three meters) long, Perseverance is also the largest, heaviest robotic Mars rover NASA has built.

Ingenuity, NASA’s Mars Helicopter, may weigh only about four pounds (1.8 kilograms), but it has some outsized ambitions. As the Wright Brothers were the first to achieve powered, controlled flight on our world with their Flyer, Ingenuity’s team at JPL expects its helicopter to be the first flyer on another world.

The most up-to-date information about upcoming Mars 2020 Perseverance mission events and where they may be viewed can be found on the Mars 2020 launch page: mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/timeline/launch

For more information, you can also view the document below: