COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older.

Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her.

David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other plans. However the timing worked out because David was already at the hospital.

David is a third-year medical student at Ohio State University. It just so happens that when Kaily went into labor, David was at the hospital on his surgery OB/GYN rotation.

“I’m really thankful for that memory we all share now and it’s a cool way to start things out,” he said.

And while Addilynn appeared five days early, it was perfect timing.

“The timing of it was just crazy that she got sent into the hospital and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m already here, I’ll meet you,’ and things just started happening,” David said. “Next thing we knew, it was all coming to be.”

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so the fact she was the very first one you ever caught and the fact you were the one able to do it, it was just so special,” Kaily said.

Given the baby’s due date and David’s rotation schedule, the couple had already talked about this scenario, not necessarily expecting it would happen. But it did.

The couple asked the attending physician if all was going smoothly, could David help with the delivery. She said yes, and the first baby David caught was his own daughter.

“The attending physician was like, ‘All right, you can stay up there with mom and I’ll let you know when you should put on your sterile gown and gloves,’” David said. “I was like, ‘OK, great.’ Then, two minutes later, she’s like, ‘You should put on your gown and gloves right now, baby is coming,’ so it was a really exciting moment.”

“It was perfect, he was right there by my side through all the parts I needed him and everything was going smoothly and going well so I felt comfortable to have him leave my side for a few minutes, and it was perfect,” Kaily said.

“She had the hard job, so…,” David added with a laugh.

As you can imagine, David said this was the highlight of his medical school experience by far.