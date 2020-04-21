Oil prices hit the bottom of the barrel

U.S. crude oil is turning negative for the first time in history.

Crude oil futures ended the day at a stunning -$37.63 a barrel. Traders are shedding shares due to rapidly filling storage space at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point.

Physical demand for crude oil has ceased, creating a slump in the global supply as billions stay at home due to the coronavirus.

Refiners are now processing less crude than normal, resulting in hundreds of millions of barrels being stored in facilities worldwide.

A record 160 million barrels are said to be sitting in tankers across the globe.

