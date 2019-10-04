Paris police force attack treated as possible terror act

Police officers patrol outside the police headquarters in Paris, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The French government says there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters yesterday was radicalized. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Friday that treats the fatal knife attack that a civilian employee carried out at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism.

The Paris prosecutors’ office said information from researching the background of the longtime employee who killed three police officers and an administrator led to the probe for multiple murders “in relation with a terrorist enterprise.”

The prosecutors’ office did not release further details.

Investigators scoured the 45-year-old attacker’s computer and cellphone Friday for clues to his motive, and also interviewed his wife and witnesses. A rookie police officer shot and killed him in a courtyard during Thursday’s attack.

Authorities said the assailant, a technology administrator in the police intelligence unit, had worked for the Paris police force since 2003. He converted to Islam 18 months ago.

Officials had said earlier Friday that the man didn’t have a history of psychiatric problems and investigators didn’t have evidence at that point indicating he had been radicalized by extremists.

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny contributed to the story.