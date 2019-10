We get to see our names in lights sometimes, but what about a moon?

Scientists are giving you the chance to name one of the 20 newly-discovered moons around Saturn. The Carnegie Institution for Science kicked off this contest on Monday.

To enter the contest, they say to tweet your suggested name to Saturn Lunacy with the hashtag #namesaturnsmoons.

If you want a chance at an out-of-this-world opportunity, you can click here. The contest closes on December 6.