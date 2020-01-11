Pistol permit applications rise in NY community after attack

MONSEY, N.Y. (A.P)- The number of people applying for handgun permits has spiked in a New York community shaken last month by a machete attack that injured five men during a Hanukkah celebration.

The Journal News reports 73 pistol permit applications have been filed with the Rockland County Clerk’s Office since the Dec. 28 attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, a hamlet northwest of New York City.

That compares with 51 applications the office received during the eight weeks prior to the stabbing. An application is the first step in a months-long process that includes fingerprinting, a background check and firearms training.