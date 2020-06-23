Police: At least one hurt after shooting at Virginia mall

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A shooting erupted inside a Virginia shopping mall, leaving at least one person hurt, police said Tuesday.

Chesterfield County police posted on their Twitter page that a person was taken to a hospital with injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Local media outlets said shots were reported fired in the vicinity of the center’s food court after a fight broke out. It wasn’t known immediately how many people were involved and if anyone else was hurt and police did not immediately release further details.

Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least one entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering. Officers were later shown on live video entering the shopping center. Multiple police vehicles, some with lights flashing, converged at the mall’s parking lot.

The mall has more than 100 stores and restaurants, including four anchor stores. It is owned by Brookfield Properties of Chicago. Their offices were closed Tuesday evening and no one was immediately available for comment.

Security officers at the mall also declined comment, referring all calls to Chesterfield County police.