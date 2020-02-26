Police respond to ‘critical incident’ at MillerCoors

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) – Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

MillerCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident. Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44