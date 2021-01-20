President Joe Biden signs first executive order on masks

Joe Biden holds up his right hand as he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration.

The President wore a mask while seated behind the Resolute Desk with a stack of orders early Wednesday evening. He said there was “no time to start like today.”

The first order he signed was related to the coronavirus pandemic. It mandates the use of masks and social distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands, and employees of the federal government.

He is also asking all Americans to wear a mask when outside and around others during the first 100 days of his presidency, in hopes of helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Pres. Biden also signed an order reentering the U.S. into the Paris climate accord.

While his predecessor Donald Trump broke long-standing practice by skipping Biden’s inauguration, he did follow through on one tradition and left behind a letter for Biden.

The new Democratic president said Trump “wrote a very generous letter.” But Biden said he wouldn’t reveal its contents until he had a chance to speak with Trump.