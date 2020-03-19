Closings
President Trump signs coronavirus relief package as Congress eyes larger economic stimulus

National & World News
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has approved, and President Donald Trump has signed, a $100 billion-plus bill to boost testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers hit by it.

Lawmakers and the White House have already turned their focus to the administration’s far bigger $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and businesses.

The centerpiece of Trump’s economic rescue plan is to dedicate $500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month.

The amounts would depend on income and family size. It would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on payroll.

