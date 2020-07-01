Republican Congressional Candidate Renee Swann tests positive for COVID-19

Republican Congressional Candidate Renee Swann has announced she and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Renee Swann campaign Facebook page, Renee and her husband Russell “just found out that we have tested positive for COVID. We are both asymptomatic, but we are going to be entering quarantine for the next ten days.”

The post goes on to say while Renee is disappointed she won’t be able to be at the polls to greet voters, she will continue to make calls to the voters from her home.