Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY – The statue of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart is covered in graffiti on Monument Avenue, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The statue is one of several slated for removal by the City of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews on Tuesday took down a monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major statue to be cleared away in less than a week as the Confederacy’s former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism.

As a crowd cheered, crews strapped the huge bronze equestrian statue in harnesses and used a crane to lift it from its granite base to be trucked away. Some in the crowd chanted “Black Lives Matter” after the statue was removed. One person sang, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.”

The Stuart statue was installed on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to assert their equality.

It depicts James Ewell Brown (JEB) Stuart, commander of the Cavalry Corps of Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia, in full uniform with a sword at his side, turned east as his horse faces north. The statue is 15 feet (4.6 meters) high, atop a 7-foot (2.1 meter) pedestal.

Inscriptions on the base are filled with tributes to Stuart, who was fatally wounded by a Union soldier and died at age 31 on May 12, 1864.

“He gave his life for his country and saved his city from capture,” reads one inscription.

The Stuart monument is one of several targeted by protesters in Richmond since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis prompted nationwide demonstrations. Police declared an unlawful assembly on June 21 after protesters tried to pull it down with ropes.

Mayor Levar Stoney, citing his emergency powers on July 1, ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues. Stonewall Jackson’s likeness was removed that day, followed by a statue of Naval officer Matthew Fontaine Maury. Stoney has said the statues will be placed in storage while the city seeks public input on what to do with them.

Stuart’s has been the last major statue left standing, other than a massive monument to Gen. Robert E. Lee that’s on state land. The Lee monument also is slated for removal, but that has been blocked at least temporarily by an injunction issued in one of several lawsuits filed after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal last month.