(KTLA) – Search efforts have continued for British actor Julian Sands, who has been missing since early January.

Sands – best known for starring roles in “The Killing Fields,” “Warlock,” “A Room with a View,” and “Arachnophobia” – disappeared while hiking in the area of Mount Baldy, a 10,000-foot peak northeast of Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in mid-January. At the time, Sands was believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. Despite search and rescue efforts at the time, which were hampered by severe weather and “alpine conditions,” Sands was never located.

Efforts to find Sands have continued, with over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff searching for him over the weekend, with the help of two helicopters and drone crews.

Aviation resources conducted aerial search and assessment efforts over remote areas across Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday, adding drone crews searched areas that were inaccessible to ground crews.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” SBSD said in a statement. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 [or more] feet of ice and snow.”

FILE – Actor Julian Sands attends the “Forbidden Fruit” readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

During an initial search for Sands, authorities were able to track a delayed ping through his iPhone to a trail leading to Mount Baldy’s summit. His phone last pinged just a few days after he was reported missing.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches specific to Sands since his January disappearance.

Sands remains an active missing person, and efforts to find him “will continue in a limited capacity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Meelker at the Fontana Station at 909-356-6710.

Eight other unrelated search and rescue operations have also been conducted in the Mount Baldy area during that time, authorities said.