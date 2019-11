Santa Claus looks forward to reading the letters from all the boys and girls around the world! (file/MGN photo)

HIMMELPFORT, Germany – As part of an annual event organized by Germany’s Deutsche Post, Santa and his helpers respond to letters at this special post office in the northern town of Himmelpfort.

All letters received between now and December 15 will be personally answered and returned before Christmas.

You can address all letters to: An den Weihnachtsmann, Weihnachtspostfiliale, 16798, Himmelpfort, Germany. Always remember to put a return address!