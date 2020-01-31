Shots fired at SUV that breached Mar-a-Lago security

FILE – This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but authorities would not say Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, what happened. Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Monday night, Jan. 6, to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after the incident Friday. There was no word on any injuries.

President Trump was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later today.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the resort main entrance.

Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.