Space satellite for internet launched

A SpaceX rocket launched the first satellite for a company aiming to bring internet access to remote areas of the pacific on Monday.

It aims to bring consistent internet connections to as many as a million people living on islands that dot the pacific ocean between southern Asia and Australia.

The satellite will sit in orbit about 22,000 miles above Earth, staying in position over the western Pacific Ocean.

Ground stations will relay the signal to antennas and create internet hot spots throughout the region.

