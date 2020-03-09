SpaceX Dragon reaches International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station on Monday – delivering over 4,300 pounds of supplies.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the capsule from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Friday night.

Usually the supplies include thousands of pounds of food, toiletries, and other items the astronauts need while they live aboard the ISS.

This is the last time SpaceX plans to use the original version of its Dragon spacecraft. Starting in August, it will start using its next generation Dragon.