SpaceX launches 60 more satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX fires another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Wednesday’s blastoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida marked the fifth launch of its kind – upping the total satellite count of Elon Musk’s Company to 360.

They are all part of SpaceX’s goal to build high-speed broadband internet from space.

The company announced that the two-stage Falcon 9 rocket had trouble landing the first stage at sea, but the payload of 60 Starlink satellites is still on target to be delivered into orbit.