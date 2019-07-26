SpaceX prototype spacecraft catches fire

SpaceX suffered a setback on Wednesday when its prototype spacecraft became engulfed in flames.

The vehicle, nicknamed “Starhopper,” was supposed to lift about 65 feet off the ground.

Instead, this mission was aborted moments after the rocket’s massive engine fired up at a Texas development site. It filled the sky with smoke before spewing flames.

The craft appears not to have been damaged.

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk tweeted colder than expected propellant caused a high-pressure situation.

Spacehopper is an early pre-cursor to a rocket called Starship, which is planned to carry people deep into the solar system.

A japanese billionaire has a deal with SpaceX to fly aboard Starship around the moon as soon as 2023.

Starhopper had successfully completed two lower altitude test flights before the accident.

Musk has a history of sharing SpaceX’s failures with the public. He considers them necessary steps on the path to innovation.