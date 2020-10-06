SpaceX sees successful Falcon 9 rocket launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – All systems are go for another SpaceX launch!

After several scrubs, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Tuesday morning and was carrying a payload of 60 Starlink satellites. They successfully deployed about an hour after the rocket blasted off.

This is the 13th launch of a large batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to provide broadband service.

The launch, originally scheduled for September, got postponed several times due to bad weather conditions and a bad sensor reading.