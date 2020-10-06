SpaceX sees successful Falcon 9 rocket launch

National & World News
Posted: / Updated:

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – All systems are go for another SpaceX launch!

After several scrubs, the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Tuesday morning and was carrying a payload of 60 Starlink satellites. They successfully deployed about an hour after the rocket blasted off.

This is the 13th launch of a large batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to provide broadband service.

The launch, originally scheduled for September, got postponed several times due to bad weather conditions and a bad sensor reading.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected