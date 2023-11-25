(KTLA) — These days, $20 doesn’t get you very much. But on Spirit Airlines, it’s enough to get you on your way to several destinations across the country. For a limited time, Spirit has launched its “Black and Yellow” Friday sale, which offers, among other perks, discounted flights to a variety of cities, including some for as low as $20 one-way.

The flights will be taking place between Dec. 5 and Feb. 14, 2024, with some blackout dates near the holidays.

The sale itself lasts only through Sunday, Nov. 26.

In addition to discounted flights, Spirit points members can receive up to 500 additional points when booking a flight during the promotional period. Spirit is also offering discounts and bonus points on vacation packages.

Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience at Spirit Airlines, says these deals will make it easier for families and friends to save on travel together.

“There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for ‘More Go’ in 2024,” Rittenhouse said.

Discounts on individual flights end on Sunday, Nov. 26, while discounted vacation packages expire on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

For more information on the discounted flights, click here.

Discounted flights and eligible travel dates can be found below:

Albuquerque Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlantic City Destination Fares From Date Range Myrtle Beach $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 West Palm Beach $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Atlanta Destination Fares From Date Range Boston $50.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Minneapolis $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Austin Destination Fares From Date Range Newark $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Nashville Destination Fares From Date Range Newark $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Boise Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Boston Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $50.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Burbank Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Baltimore Destination Fares From Date Range Dallas $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $71.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $88.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Cleveland Destination Fares From Date Range Los Angeles $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Charlotte Destination Fares From Date Range Dallas $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Columbus Destination Fares From Date Range Los Angeles $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Denver Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Lauderdale $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Dallas Destination Fares From Date Range Detroit $83.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $62.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Jose $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Phoenix $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $56.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $84.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Detroit Destination Fares From Date Range Houston $39.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Minneapolis $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $83.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $66.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Newark Destination Fares From Date Range Houston $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Austin $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charleston $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $114.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $101.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Lauderdale Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $117.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pensacola $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Richmond $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Antonio $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Norfolk $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Denver $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charleston $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $42.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlantic City $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Columbus $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Houston Destination Fares From Date Range New York $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $39.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Indianapolis Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Las Vegas Destination Fares From Date Range Kansas City $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $119.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Memphis $61.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Milwaukee $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Richmond $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Louisville $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $103.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Albuquerque $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Austin $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boston $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $71.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Denver $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $117.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Phoenix $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Jose $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boise $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $114.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Reno $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Salt Lake City $41.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Antonio $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Seattle $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orange County $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Burbank $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Portland $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Oakland $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Diego $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Sacramento $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Los Angeles Destination Fares From Date Range Memphis $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Oakland $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $95.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 San Antonio $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $88.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Cleveland $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Columbus $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $78.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $101.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $81.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Salt Lake City $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $66.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Latrobe Destination Fares From Date Range Orlando $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

New York Destination Fares From Date Range Myrtle Beach $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $64.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Kansas City Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Orlando Destination Fares From Date Range Memphis $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Milwaukee $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Myrtle Beach $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Richmond $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Louisville $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Saint Louis $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Norfolk $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Austin $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $119.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Latrobe $74.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pensacola $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Kansas City $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlantic City $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $84.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boston $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Miami Destination Fares From Date Range Philadelphia $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Cleveland $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $93.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Charlotte $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $56.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

New Orleans Destination Fares From Date Range Tampa $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Oakland Destination Fares From Date Range Orange County $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Chicago Destination Fares From Date Range Phoenix $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $73.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $81.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $63.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Philadelphia Destination Fares From Date Range Tampa $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Nashville $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Detroit $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $95.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Miami $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Pittsburgh Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Myers $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Tampa $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $42.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Charleston Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Myrtle Beach Destination Fares From Date Range Atlantic City $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Boston $38.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $31.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New York $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Newark $43.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

West Palm Beach Destination Fares From Date Range Atlantic City $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Tampa Destination Fares From Date Range Atlanta $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $62.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Houston $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $103.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 New Orleans $36.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Philadelphia $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Pittsburgh $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Baltimore $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Indianapolis $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlantic City $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Chicago $55.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Minneapolis Destination Fares From Date Range Detroit $49.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Atlanta $47.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Phoenix Destination Fares From Date Range Chicago $40.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Dallas $51.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Pensacola Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Richmond Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Lauderdale $32.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $91.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $54.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Memphis Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $61.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Milwaukee Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $69.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $59.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Portland Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $45.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Reno Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

San Diego Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Louisville Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $46.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Seattle Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $33.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Salt Lake City Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $41.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Sacramento Destination Fares From Date Range Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Orange County Destination Fares From Date Range Oakland $35.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Saint Louis Destination Fares From Date Range Orlando $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Fort Myers Destination Fares From Date Range Pittsburgh $44.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

San Antonio Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Lauderdale $20.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Los Angeles $53.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Las Vegas $68.00 12/05/23-02/14/24

Norfolk Destination Fares From Date Range Fort Lauderdale $37.00 12/05/23-02/14/24 Orlando $58.00 12/05/23-02/14/24