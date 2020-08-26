Teenager arrested in deadly Kenosha shootings

A protester stands in a cloud of tear gas near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Law enforcement official identifies suspect in Kenosha shootings as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois.

lllinois police arrested the teenager after two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department says Rittenhouse was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide.

Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha, which has seen three straight nights of unrest since the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Two people were killed Tuesday night in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.